Auction and Sale of work in aid of Holycross and Ballycahill National Schools on this Sunday

The annual Sale of Work will take place this Sunday, November 17, commencing at 2pm in Holycross Community Centre. Raffle tickets are currently on sale with excellent prizes. Stalls on the day include Home Baking, Books, Lucky Dip, Lucky Square, Gifts, Bric-a-Brac, Ring Toss, Tuck Shop & Hot Chocolate. On stage will be the Wheel of Fortune and outside the ever popular Auction.

Your support for this event is very important as all proceeds go to Holycross and Ballycahill National Schools and Community Centres. We would be grateful for any of the following: home baking, books, groceries, alcohol, soft drinks, baskets, unused electrical items and other goods suitable for the Wheel of Fortune and Auction. Holycross Community Centre will be open on Saturday, November 16 from 4pm to 8pm and Sunday, November 17 from 9.30am to accept your donations. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

Did you know that our National Schools only receive a percentage of the funding they need to operate each year, and run events like these so that our children can continue to receive the fantastic education they deserve. Bring all the family, come out on the day and support your community!