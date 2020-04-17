Borris-in-Ossory's community spirit shines during Covid-19 pandemic

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton GAA club members are available to assist anyone in the community who needs help with shopping for groceries, fuel and collection of prescriptions, or just a chat on the phone during the current situation with the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are also working with the local Community Alert. Any senior citizen who wishes to avail of a Senior Alarm System please contact Fran Dowling on 087 2214432

LIST OF VOLUNTEERS

The following is an updated list of the volunteers in each area and their phone number. They are all committed to assisting anyone who needs help, particularly the elderly, those living alone and the more vulnerable members of the community. They are currently assisting the local Social Service volunteers by delivering the Meals on Wheels daily.

Colm Stapleton 0851466252

SKEIRKE/ GARRON

Michael Breen 085 2035489

Neil Foyle 085 1970618

Diarmuid Quinlan 087 1307980

Ollie Quinlan 085 2789890

If you know of anyone who would like to avail of this service, please pass on their contact details to any of the volunteers. Anyone else who would like to offer their services as a volunteer please contact one of the numbers above. All HSE guidelines and safety measures will be adhered to, particularly in relation to social distancing, hand hygiene etc.

HOT DINNERS

Borris in Ossory Social Services would like it to be known that hot meals are available for anyone who wishes to avail of the meals on wheels service during the Covid-19 emergency. Please contact Sr. Regina for information. Meals for this service are cooked at the local Daybreak store in Borris in Ossory.

They also have hot dinners on sale every day and customers can phone in their order on 0505-41702. They can remain in their car on arrival at the shop and a staff member will come out and place the order in their car. Alternatively they can contact one of the above members of the GAA Response team who will be very willing to collect dinners at the shop and deliver them.

