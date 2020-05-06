Moycarkey Borris GAA challenge raises nearly €11,000 for Thurles hospital

It’s been an absolute amazing week for Moycarkey Borris GAA Club who have raised nearly €11,000 for the Hospital of the Assumption in the fight against Covid-19.

Since April 25, Moycarkey Borris club members have been lacing up their running shoes everyday and counting their steps in a unique fundraising effort that has seen the club walk a total of 10,245km - the same distance as Dublin to New York!

The initial idea was the brainchild of Thomas Flanagan who came up with the novel idea of a virtual run/ walk from Mizenhead to Malinhead which the club quickly got on board with. Within a matter of days an amazing buzz about the fundraising campaign had spread all over the parish.

The plan was to count the kilometers using the fitness phone App Strava.

“Everyone bought into the idea and walked 5km everyday with some walking twice a day,” says a club spokesperson.

Their was a sense of pride in the air with Moycarkey flags on show across the parish and men, women and children walking in their club gear.

“We met our target on Sunday but because of the momentum we extended the journey by another 600km.

By Friday evening our expectations were blown away as we walked a grand total of 10,245km which is the equivalent of going from Dublin to New York in the week,” they said.

The event had the added benefit of bringing the entire parish together with photos being shared out on social media. Not only that, but overseas club members decided to get in on the action with kilometers being racked up as far away as the Netherlands, Hong Kong and the Lebanon.

“We had a go fund page set up for all participants for the frontline workers at the Hospital of Assumption in Thurles. Like our walk we set a target of €5000, and this was doubled and close to €11,000 by Sunday. Thanks very much to everyone that took part and contributed, in any way to our health and wellbeing event,” they added.