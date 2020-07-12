Mass times for Borris in Ossory

Sunday Mass has resumed in the parish of Borris in Ossory.

On Sunday July 19, Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Killasmeestia at 9.30am and in St. Canice’s Church, Borris in Ossory at 11am.

Public Health Authorities advise that people should maintain a physical distance from each other, currently set at 2 metres.

Because of the 2 metre physical distance the capacity allowed in Killasmeestia and Knockaroo Churches is 30 at any one time and in Borris-in-Ossory Church the capacity is 50 at any one time.

People who are vulnerable or unwell, especially with any symptoms that might suggest a Covid-19 infection should stay at home and if possible follow Mass on TV, local radio or from some of our parishes on the Diocesan website.

There is no obligation to attend Mass during this Covid crisis either on a Sunday or Holyday.

People should keep 2 metres physical distance from each other at all times, both inside and outside the Church.

The seats in the Church have all been marked at 2 metre distances and we ask that all people adhere to these markings.

The floors also have markings at 2 metres and you are asked to stand at the markers to ensure safe physical distancing.

The following is the schedule for Masses in Borris-in-Ossory Parish: Daily Mass will be celebrated at 9am each weekday Tuesday to Friday and 10am each Saturday. No Mass on Monday.

The weekend schedule will be 9.30am in Killasmeestia and Knockaroo on alternating Sundays, and 11am in Borris-in-Ossory every Sunday in line with our original schedule of Masses pre-pandemic.

Please ensure that you are up-to-date with the guidance before you decide to attend.