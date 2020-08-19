Fundraising mountain walk in Galbally

Mountain Safety Organisation Hillwalking Radio group will be holding their Annual Fundraising Walk, 'The Ramble' from the Community Hall in Galbally on Saturday August 29 at 11am to Darby's Bed. This is a low level walk of about two hour with a talk at the Megalithic tomb at half way point.

Registration which is free is from 10.30am. Donations towards our ongoing expenses and the purchase of outdoor survival equipment will be very welcome. For more details see www./hillwalkingradio.blogspot.com

If you can't make the walk you can donate securely online. We really look forward to meeting all our friends again and enjoying a friendly cuppa after the raffle.