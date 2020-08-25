Upperchurch Hall fundraising scrap metal collection
No paint drums, oil drums, gas drums. No fridges or televisions
Recycling Scrap Metal and Electrical Goods Collection on Friday, September 11 from 2.00pm to 8.00pm and Saturday, September 12 from 10.00am to 6.00pm. Skips available in Oliver Ryan's yard. If metal items are too heavy, collection can be arranged. No paint drums, oil drums, gas drums. No fridges or televisions. Proceeds in aid of Upperchurch Hall.
