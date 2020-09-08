Solemn Novena kicks off in Holycross today behind closed doors

The Annual Solemn Novena commenced today in Holycross Abbey, but in a very different format than heretofore with no pilgrims at all permitted in the Abbey.

The Novena is one of the many events which has had to be curtailed somewhat and though attendances cannot be entertained, Parish Priest, Rev Fr Celsus Tierney, has moved to ensure that the Novena will continue in keeping with the well established tradition in Holycross.

“Unfortunately, it is very different this year but it just has to be so in order to ensure the safety of everybody. We would love to be able to welcome people to Holycross Abbey, but it just is not possible this year with the restrictions. All of the sessions are being streamed live on www.churchservices. tv/holycrossabbey and we hope that people will be able to tune in there and participate in the Novena in that manner instead,” Fr Tierney said.



Rev Fr Celsus Tierney, PP Holycross Ballycahill

The Novena commenced today Tuesday September 8 – the birthday of Our Lady – with Fr Vincent Stapleton as Chief Celebrant and preacher, and will run until September 16 inclusive.

There are just two sessions per day – the 10:30am and 7:30pm celebrations, and both are being broadcast on www.churchservices. tv/holycrossabbey. Tipperary Mid West Radio is also broadcasting the 7:30pm session each evening.



Petitions for the Annual Novena and the weekly Friday Novena in Holycross Abbey can be submitted online with confidentiality guaranteed. This can be done through the parish website holycrossballycahill.com under the Novena section – Novena petitions. As usual, these petitions will be prayed for during the sessions of the Novena.

Unfortunately due to the restrictions, the Abbey will not be able to accommodate any Anointing of the Sick - this ceremony will take place on Saturday September 12 at 2:00pm and will be broadcast online and on Tipperary Mid West Radio.

There will be no Blessing of Infants or Penitential Services as the parish bids to ensure the safety of congregation and clergy alike.

The parish is also making available the Novena prayers to anyone who wishes to have them. To get Novena prayers, Mass Cards, Abbey shop items or any other assistance, simply email hbparishoffice@gmail.com or call 0504 43124.



