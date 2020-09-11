Sinn Féin Liam Lynch Commemoration in Tipperary

Last Sunday, September 6 Tipperary Sinn Féin held their annual Liam Lynch Commemoration at the Liam Lynch Monument.

Due to Covid19 guidelines this years event was a smaller event than usual. Martin Browne TD, and cllr Tony Black from Tipperary Town were joined by a small group who laid wreaths.

Teachta Browne said: “While Covid-19 has made this a smaller event than usual we nevertheless continued the tradition of Tipperary republicans celebrating the sacrifices of Liam Lynch and his comrades. Across the country commemorations have been effected by Covid-19 and unfortunately we could not have our usual commemoration”.