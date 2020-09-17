First Holy Communion will be celebrated in Cloughjordan next month

First Holy Communion which is usually celebrated in the month of May in Cloughjordan parish was postponed this year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The children of the three national schools will now celebrate their first Holy Communion on Saturday October 3 with restrictions as recommended by the HSE. The ceremonies will proceed in Saints Michael and John's Church at 10.00am and 11.30am for Ardcroney School; at 1.00am for Cloughjordan School and at 2.30pm for Kilruane School.

Parish Office

The Parish Office in Cloughjordan is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10.00am to 2pm. All are welcome to call for general parish business. Mass Cards and Mass Bouquets (Birthdays, Get Well and Special Occasions) are available in the office. Weekday masses at 9.30 am and Sunday mass at 11.00am are broadcast on 105.2FM.