Another great Golf Classic for Ballingarry GAA Club

This year’s GAA Classic in Callan Golf Club was postponed from its usual spot in the 1st week of May because of Covid-19. There was some fabulous golf played in near perfect conditions – 70 teams played over 2 days with 3 teams with local involvement in the top 4. There were 20 winners in the 2’s club (i.e. anyone getting a 2 on any of the 4 par 3’s). Overall Results: 1st on 100 pts: Richard and Dylan Kealy, Tom Owens and Brian Duggan. 2nd Team on 99 pts from Dundrum: Seamus Hickey, L. Hickey, Tom Lacey and M. Fryday. 3rd on 99 pts: Murt Duggan, Liam Duggan, Jim Kirby and Jamie Kirby. 4th on 96 pts: Ann and Martin Maher, Dylan and Richard Kealy. Thanks again to one and all that made this venture the success that it was. There were over 10 team prizes plus best ladies team and best juvenile team.

Enjoying the golf at the recent Ballingarry GAA Golf Classic in Callan left to right: Tomás & Breda Gleeson, Dickie Norton and Eddie Ryan