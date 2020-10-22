Bloody Sunday Commemoration in the parish of Drangan

On Saturday week last the Bloody Sunday Commemorations came to Drangan parish when a wreath was laid on the grave of Bill Barrett in Crohane Churchyard. Bill had been a footballer of note with The Commons and was one of six Mullinahone players who had lined out with Tipperary on Bloody Sunday. In later years Bill ran the family Bar and Grocery at Barretts Cross in the Parish of Drangan. Honoured in Mullinahone were Jack Kickham, Jack Brett, Mick Nolan, Jimmy Doran and Jim Egan who was an uncle of Jim Egan Garrankyle and Bridget Moroney Ballyrichard. May they rest in peace.