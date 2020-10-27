Moycarkey Coolcroo AC clothes recycling fundraising  drive

There will be a clothing recycling drive in aid of Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletic Club on Saturday October 31, 2pm - 4pm at the Athletic Club training grounds at the Community & Sports Centre, Littleton and in Two Mile Borris. Please donate all your clean unwanted clothes, bedlinen, curtains, shoes, bags and belts. No household bric a brac, duvets, pillows, cushions, quilts, soft toys. Thank you very much for taking the time and effort to support our fundraising drive.