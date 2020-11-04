St Vincent de Paul Christmas appeal 2020

Requests for assistance at Christmas will be accepted from November 2 to 30, 2020.

Applications can also be made to info.midwest@svp.ie or by phone to 083 8000335 or locally at our Social Services Centre on Bank St.

Our usual collections have been suspended during lockdown but all donations are welcome and can be left for us at the office or given to any member.

When you donate locally your contribution not only helps those in need but supports local business where we purchase the goods.

We will keep you informed about our National Appeal in December and how it will work if restrictions still affect our usual Church collections. As always we appreciate your support.