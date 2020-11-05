Unique launch of 2020 Boherlahan Dualla Historical Journal

Due to the extraordinary circumstances of this year, it wasn’t possible to hold the traditional launch of the journal in its usual indoor setting in the Parochial Hall, Boherlahan.

Instead, an open-air launch took place in Bianconi Park in front of the Bianconi chapel and mausoleum with committee members present. The 23rd issue of the journal was launched by Fr Tom Dunne CC.

Tom Ryan, chairman, welcomed the privileged few to the launch and remarked that a shadow of sadness overhung the event with the passing of Margaret Leahy, honorary secretary and lifelong friend of the journal committee. The 2020 journal is dedicated to her memory in recognition of her contribution to the society, to local history and also to the Ardmayle Heritage Society.

The chairman referenced pandemics in history and the belief of Friar John Clyn in 1349 that the end for all mankind was nigh, thus recording his own thoughts ‘Lest notable acts should perish with time and pass out of memory of future generations’, which is the adopted logo of the journal society.

Fr Joe Egan recognised the strange times we live in and gave thanks for the dedication of the journal committee and contributors, discussing how the journal records a rich, intricate and multi-layered history of our parish. Readers journey through the parish, its landmarks, celebrations, suffering, trials and triumphs. He acknowledged that the journal challenges us to remember and learn from history and pass these lessons on to future generations who will charter a way forward and build a good foundation through the lessons spoken by history.

Clare Wallace was delighted to introduce Fr Tom Dunne to officially launch the journal of 2020. Fr Dunne has enjoyed getting to know the committee of the journal and the members of Ardmayle Heritage Society. He is a steadfast local historian who regularly attends heritage events and enjoys the annual outing and of course, reading the annual journal publication.

Fr Dunne graciously accepted the invite to launch the journal immediately and described the journal as being one of ‘living history’ and a part of human ‘instinct’. Fr Dunne acknowledged how the present day is always history in the making. He referenced James Joyce, who through Leopold Bloom wrote ‘sufficient for the day is the newspaper thereof’ believing this true of the journal likewise. He related how the journal focused on places, people, institutions and events and is interspersed throughout with engaging photographs.

Places written about in this year’s journal include ‘The Kilbreedy Road, 1950’, ‘Ardmayle: its development and decline’ and the ‘Land Clearances in Thurlesbeg, 1844-56’.

A variety of people from different times and backgrounds discussed this year include The Whiteboys, locally known as the ‘Rockites’, agitators of 19th century unrest: ‘The activities of the Rockites to the north of the parish’ and Private John Britt, Private Paul O’Shea and Private William Lyons and their involvement in ‘The Great War’ are reflected upon. The Quinlan family, Ballytarsna and the Harrington family, Aughnagomaun are also considered as is John J. O’Brien and his journey from Nodstown to San Francisco. John Walsh, ‘The Man who died three times’ is also there for perusal.

‘Living on the Edge’ and ‘In Search of my Irish Ancestors’ are written from a personal genealogical perspective. Institutions contemplated include ‘The Smith-Barry Cashel Estate’ and the LSF/ LDF mobilising in 1940-1945, ‘Of Parades and Patriotism’.

Events include the centenary decade of commemoration, with the ‘Newtown Cross Ambush, July 2, 1920’, ‘Bloody Sunday, November 21, 1920: a parish connection,’ and ‘1918, a remarkable year both locally and nationally’. ‘A bazaar at Ardmayle, 1902’ investigates the social and economic context of the time.

In all, 17 articles are there and many photographs and the committee hope the journal is as interesting and engaging as ever. We gratefully appreciate your support for the journal and it is available for purchase in the usual outlets in Cashel: Hall’s Daybreak Store and Martin O’Dwyer Butchers, Friar Street; Texaco Filling Station, Dublin Road; Ely’s Centra, The Green and Cashel Heritage Centre, Main Street; In Thurles Bookworm Bookstore.

The online launch is available to view on www.boherlahan dualla.ie

We hope you enjoy it and thank you for your continued support.