Change of format for Holycross Ballycahill annual Sale of Work & Auction

Due to the current Covid restrictions it will not be possible to hold our annual Sale of Work & Auction this year in it’s traditional form. This is normally an extremely important source of income for our schools & community centres, however, for this year, all of the proceeds will be divided between the two parish schools only. We have a limited supply of timber for sale at last year’s auction prices. If you wish to wish to support this venture and purchase some timber please contact 0504-43124 (9.30am to 12.30pm - Monday to Friday) or email hbparishoffice@gmail.com for details. We have also received a very kind donation of a full lamb (prepared for freezer). This will be auctioned on our Holycross Ballycahill Parish Facebook page from Monday November 9 and up to Friday November 13 at 12 noon. Bids in excess of €100 will be accepted with the lamb going to the highest bidder on Friday. Please keep an eye on the facebook page for daily bidding updates. Any other offers of items for auction or donations would be appreciated and can be sent to Holycross Ballycahill Parish Office or hbparishoffice@gmail.com