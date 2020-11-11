Appointments only if you want to attend the Mill Family Resource Centre in Urlingford
Mill Family Resource Centre in Urlingford
Make an Appointment: Due to the new level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, it will be necessary to phone the centre in advance to make an appointment for any of the services.
BTEI QQI Level 5 Health Care: We are taking names for the new term for 2021. For more information and application forms please email millfrcmc@gmail.com
Community Savings Bank: Weekly deposits can still be made throughout the week at the centre.
Low Cost Counselling: Teen, Adults and Family Counselling is available in the Centre. No waiting list. Please contact Sue for an appointment on 056 8838466.
Senior Alert: If you need to apply for a Personal Alarm, please contact Sue/Josephine on 056 8838466.
