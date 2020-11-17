Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal

Due to the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, it is not possible to send gift-filled shoeboxes from Ireland this year, so we’re asking schools, families, friends, communities and businesses to donate gift-filled shoeboxes online. Just log into the Team Hope website, select Christmas Shoebox Appeal and click donate. Each shoebox costs €20 and this amount will allow our network of local partners in Africa and Eastern Europe to purchase items for shoeboxes, which will then be delivered straight into the hands of children affected by poverty. Often these shoeboxes are the only gift that a child will receive at Christmas so the need is greater than ever.