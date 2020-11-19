Volunteers needed for Ballingarry Tidy Towns Christmas street lights

It is that time of year again when we are heading into the festive season of 2020. This year is so different to any other that we have ever witnessed. That is why we need to make it a special Christmas celebration for all the right reasons, which is why Ballingarry Tidy Towns needs your help to put up our Christmas lights this year on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10.00am. We need to make an extra special effort this year. We will be practicing proper social distancing and wearing of face masks where necessary in order to ensure the safety of all involved. Please contact Imelda Goldsboro at 087 244 4819. All are welcome – the more the merrier.