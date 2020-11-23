Holycross Ballycahill Sale of Work & Auction online now

There is a limited supply of timber still available at last year’s auction prices. If you wish to wish to support this venture and purchase some timber, please contact 0504-43124 (9.30am to 12.30pm - Monday to Friday) or email hbparishoffice@gmail.com for details. A very kind donation of a queen size bed and some bedroom furniture has also been received. This will be photographed and auctioned on the Holycross Ballycahill Parish Facebook page starting from Monday, November 23 and concluding on Friday, November 27 at 12 noon. Bids from €50 will be accepted with the furniture going to the highest bidder on Friday.

Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for daily bidding updates.