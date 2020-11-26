Christmas in Donaskeigh, Knockavilla and Dundrum

Share the Spoils

A reminder that our share the spoils fundraiser returns tomorrow night, Thursday November 26. Envelopes available in all the usual sites. Thanks to everyone for your continued support, as is evident from the rest of the notes here, you can see that the monies raised are ploughed back into our communities.

Information leaflet

Knockavilla Community Council are currently putting together an information leaflet containing all the business and services in our parish. We want to promote the value of shopping local, not just at Christmas, but all year round. We are asking all businesses to send in your details, whether working from a large commercial site, a garden shed or a room in your house, any type of business or service, just tell us the type of service/business, contact details and website address. Friday, November 27 is the final date for submissions, and it is completely free to send in your advert. It is the responsibility of every one to get their advert into us, as we will not be calling in person looking for the details. If you do not have access to email facilities, or if you need any further information, please contact Kieran Slattery 0877934071. The email address is; knockavilla.donaskeigh.alert@gmail.com

When printed, each household in the parish will receive a flyer. This project is co funded by Tipperary County Council under their "support local retail initiative" and by Share the Spoils.

Santa & the Elves

A reminder about our outdoor Community Christmas night taking place in Donaskeigh, Knockavilla and Dundrum villages on Saturday night, December 12 for all our parishioners. Committees in each village are busy planning, what promises to be a wonderful Christmas community event. We again want to extend an invite to the senior citizens in the parish to please come along. Each venue will have designated parking for you, so that you can enjoy all the festivities and atmosphere from your own car, with teas and festive nibbles delivered to your car by our elves. Of course, Santa is making his usual trip to each village at different times on the same night, so plenty to look forward to. To comply with Covid 19 restrictions, we ask that you attend the village nearest to you, and not to travel between villages on the night. Times of Santa`s arrival in each village will be announced closer to the date. This event is free, funded again by Share the Spoils, so get out those Christmas jumpers, wrap up and come along, and we can all kick start our Christmas while adhering to the relevant guidelines in place.