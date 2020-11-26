New walking loop from the Horse & Jockey to Derrynaflan Island
A new walking loop has been developed which will run from the Horse & Jockey to Derrynaflan island.
The work was carried out by local contractor Edward Kennedy and lovely stonework at the entrance was done by Gerry Freeman.
The walk has not been officially opened yet and as a result no official parking is available at the loop and there is no signage present yet to guide patrons in the direction of the walk.
