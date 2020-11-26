Borris-in-Ossory ICA launch story competition

A beautiful silver salver was presented to Borris in Ossory ICA guild by Anne Leahy and her daughters Caroline and Gillian in memory of her mother the late Nancy Fagan. Nancy was a great ICA member and her family donated this beautiful salver to be used for an annual competition among the members. This is the third year of the competition for the Nancy Fagan Silver Salver and the theme this year will be a story with the title “A Christmas Story”. It can be a memory or fiction. The closing date is Wednesday, December 2. Entries should be sent by post to Guild President Hazel Luskin Glennon, Gortnalee House, Donaghmore R32 C8K0 or by e-mail to hazel.luskin@gmail.com

This year guild activities have been very much curtailed and members have not met up together since last March, so it is hoped that as many members as possible will take part in the competition.

November was always the month when the members filled shoeboxes with gifts for deserving children overseas. As this is not possible this year members are invited to go online and purchase shoeboxes on the Teamhope website.