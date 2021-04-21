Recent deaths in Goatenbridge and Ardfinnan area

BILLY TYRRELL, ARDFINNAN (RIP)

We extend our sincere sympathies to Marie Tyrrell, St Finnan's Avenue, Ardfinnan following the passing of her husband Billy on Saturday last. Our condolences also to his brothers Frank and Gerry, step brothers, step sisters, the extended families, neighbours in Ardfinnan and many friends. Billy’s funeral Mass took place at 11am on Tuesday 20 April in Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan with burial afterwards in St. Finnan’s Cemetery. May he Rest in the Peace of Heaven.

MARY KENNEDY, NEWCASTLE (RIP)

We were sorry to learn of the death of Mary Kennedy, Newcastle who passed to her eternal reward peacefully on Thursday last, 15 April in the presence of her loving family. We extend our sincere sympathies at this sad time to her daughters Kathleen O’Leary and family, Paula Lonergan and family here in Goatenbridge, to Mary’s loving husband Michael, daughters, Lorraine, Roseleen, Breeda, Alish, Geraldine and Stacey, sons James and Daniel the extended Kennedy and Lonergan families, neighbours and many friends. Mary’s Requiem Mass took place on Sunday last, April 18 in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle at 11am which was followed by burial in The Old Cemetery, Newcastle. May she Rest in the Peace of Heaven.

PARISH NEWS

Mass broadcast times during lockdown: Monday to Friday at 9.30am and Vigil Mass Saturday at 6.30pm from Ardfinnan online at www.churchservices.tv/ ardfinnan. Sunday Mass at 9am from Fourmilewater available on the Fourmilewater & Newcastle Parish Facebook page. All Churches remain open for private prayer every day.

TROCAIRE

Trocaire boxes and Easter/Weekly envelopes can be returned to the Parish Office. Please do not leave boxes or envelopes in the Church for safety reasons. Thank you again for your continued support to Trocaire, to your Parish and Priests in these difficult times.

DIOCESAN PILGRIMAGE

The Diocesan Pilgrimage to Knock will take place online with Mass being streamed live from Knock Basilica on Sunday, May 2. Ceremonies begin at 2.30pm with Rosary followed by Mass at 3pm. It will be available on the knockshrine.ie/watch-live, the Knock Facebook page and the Diocesan website.

GOATENBRIDGE/ BALLYBACON NOTES

Please note that the contact details to have notes or notices included in the Goatenbridge Notes are goatenbridgeballybaconda@ gmail.com or 087 649 7083. Please have contributions submitted prior to 12 noon on the Sunday prior to publication. Stay up to date with news from the area on the Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Development Association Page on Facebook www.facebook.com/driochead