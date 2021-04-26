They start them young in Clogheen - Under 5 GAA nursery begins

FR SHEEHY’S GAA CLUB

Fr. Sheehy’s U5 nursery (born 2016 and 2017) is planned for this summer. All interested in attending please contact 087 4101946.

Our weekly lotto is back. The jackpot is €4,200.

Play online at clubforce.com or in the local shops.

Training resumed this week after a long absence. The pitches are in fantastic condition thanks to Bertie. Thanks to all the parents who completed the Covid E-learning course and sent in the certificates.

Please remember to declare your child’s health online on the day of every training session. This is a mandatory condition of the return to play rules.

Thanks to everybody who joined our Euromillions syndicate. Everybody should have received a text or email with our numbers for the draws over the next 21 weeks.

Fingers crossed we will have some luck.