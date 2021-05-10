Problem for one Tipperary village's addresses in vaccination roll-out campaign

VACCINATION ROLLOUT CONTINUES

The rate of Covid 29 vaccination in the Mullinahone area has taken quite a jump in the last week. Nearly all of the over 70’s have received at least one jab while quite a number of those older have received two doses. Not too many complications have made our headlines. A big spurt has come from those in their 60’s and some even in their 50’s who signed up on line a few weeks ago to be vaccinated. These are being called quickly by mobile phone message.

There seems to be a problem with Mullinahone addresses, as many of those with a Mullinahone, Thurles address seem to have to travel to Nenagh for the jab. Hopefully, this problem will soon get sorted out, as Clonmel or even Kilkenny would be more suitable centres.

Meanwhile, the top song locally, as regards vaccines, would seem to be “Meet me on the road to Nenagh”.