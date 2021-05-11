Clogheen, Burncourt and Ballyporeen - A sincere thank you from Fr Bobby Power

A SINCERE THANK YOU FROM FR. BOBBY

Recently I made an appeal to parishioners for financial help for the parishes of Clogheen, Burncourt and Ballyporeen. I take this opportunity to say “a sincere thank you “to all who responded to this appeal.

The response was very positive and helpful to the Parishes involved.

Due to the covid restrictions income has been hugely affected. Your contributions and personal donations have helped a lot. I am most grateful to all who have responded so kindly. This will help in the parishes in the short term.

Hopefully it will not be long before we get back to public worship and celebration of the sacraments and this will help to “get back on track” in having a weekly income for the parishes.

Funds are always needed for the ongoing running of the parishes to cover for example, heating, lighting insurance, maintenance, the many contributions the parish must make to the diocese (12.5% of offertory each week, priests salary collected and sent from parishes to the common fund in the diocese and retirement priests collections and various other financial commitment every parish must make to the diocese on an ongoing basis. Ongoing improvements are always needed to keep parish services and churches in good order.

Recently the introduction of radio systems and cameras for transmission of the services has been costly and an added cost to the parishes.

Your support is needed ongoing and only for your financial support each week anything achieved to date would not have been possible.

Thank you to all who have financially supported the parishes of Clogheen, Burncourt and Ballyporeen.

Thank you sincerely

- (Fr Bobby Power)