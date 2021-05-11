Masses have returned in all churches in the Ardfinnan, Newcastle and Fourmilewater

MASSES HAVE RETURNED

A reminder that public Masses have recommenced following the easing of Covid19 restrictions! As previously, face masks are compulsory inside the church. Please use hand sanitisers when entering and leaving the church.

Weekday Masses will be as follows from Monday 10 May; 10am Newcastle- Our Lady of the Assumption, Tuesday - 9.30am Ardfinnan- Holy Family, Wednesdays - 10am Fourmilewater Our Lady & St. Laurence, Thursdays 10am in Newcastle- Our Lady of the Assumption and Fridays from Holy Family Ardfinnan at 9.30am. Sunday Mass times are Saturday’s Vigil Masses at 5pm in Newcastle and 6.30pm in Ardfinnan. Sunday Masses are as follows, 9am Fourmilewater, 10.30am Grange and 12noon in Ballybacon.

ROSARY PRAYERS

There will be an opportunity to pray the Rosary together on the following dates in May:

10am Saturday’s (from 15th May) in Ardfinnan Church (with Sacrament of Reconciliation available afterwards)

BEST WISHES

We take the opportunity to wish all of our local businesses who have or are in the process of reopening after a long and difficult lockdown. We welcome back the opportunity to be able to return to Mass and public worship and indeed to support and take part in our local sports clubs. An important step to returning to some bit of normality and restoring hope and possibilities to so many! Please stay safe and continue to support local!

GOATENBRIDGE/BALLYBACON NOTES

Please note that the contact details to have notes or notices included in the Goatenbridge Notes are goatenbridgeballybaconda@ gmail.com or 087 649 7083. Please have contributions submitted prior to 12 noon on the Sunday prior to publication. Stay up to date with news from the area on the Goatenbridge/Ballybacon Development Association Page on Facebook www.facebook.com/ driochead