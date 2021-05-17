Where is the missing pig gone ?- honk if you know the answer!
CAPPAWHITE
Does anyone know where Greiswoods' pig went lately?
A QUESTION?
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS
Pakie Barry celebrated his 19th birthday last week and Diarmuid Duggan was 21 and Bernadette Leahy, Glenbane, Lattin, 21, last week and her Mam Mary celebrated her other birthday she wouldn’t tell us the age.
Another man to celebrate his birthday is Jim Julian, Clonganhue.
MASS RETURNS
Full house back in the church at the weekend for Mass back. Saturday 6:30 and Sunday 11:00.
CONGRATULATIONS TO DAVID
Congratulations to David Buckley who won €500 in the Tipp GAA draw.
METAL COLLECTION
If you have any Tin or metal around, Francis Greiswood ia having a collection for Ayle school.
