Clear out your wardrobe and help a Tipperary GAA Club

DRANGAN & CLONEEN
St. Patrick’s Camogie Club Clothes Collection Fundraiser is currently running.
The club are holding a clothes collection from now until June 4. Bags of clothes can be dropped before and after Wednesday training sessions in Anner Park Cloneen from 6.30 – 7.30 pm. Please ensure you only include clean, dry, reusable clothing, shoes in pairs, handbags and belts. No duvets, pillows or bedding. Thank you for your support.
