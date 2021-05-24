Clear out your wardrobe and help a Tipperary GAA Club

St. Patrick’s Camogie Club Clothes Collection Fundraiser

The club are holding a clothes collection from now until June 4. Bags of clothes can be dropped before and after Wednesday training sessions in Anner Park Cloneen from 6.30 – 7.30 pm. Please ensure you only include clean, dry, reusable clothing, shoes in pairs, handbags and belts. No duvets, pillows or bedding. Thank you for your support.