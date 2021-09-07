Nenagh man wins Cork City's player of the month award

Nenagh's Barry Coffey has won the Mardyke Arena UCC Player of the Month award for August after impressive performances in the league.

The Celtic loanee has been on fire since starting his loan move to the rebel county, scoring four goals in six appearances along with bagging two assists.

Coffey is currently spending the campaign on loan with the League of Ireland side, which comes after he spent six months on loan with Northern Irish side Cliftonville during the second half of last term.

But the former Nenagh Town ace has boosted his performances up a level further with Cork after a fine first full month with the club.

After signing for the club in July, Coffey stated that his goal was to take Cork back to where they belong as he looked for first-team experience to boost his career and the 20-year old so far has had good performances which has been acknowledged with this award.