Expect delays on Tipperary road due to road surfacing works

Tipperary County Council have given notice that there will be temporary traffic management measures in place on September 8 from 08:00hrs to 18:00hrs for road resurfacing works on L-3275-1 Barne to Chancellorstown. This temporary traffic management is in place to facilitate resurfacing works. Local diversions will be in place and expect delays.
The photograph shows members of Roscrea Tidy Towns, clergy and families of those who had passed away
