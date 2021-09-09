Tipperary man's wife agrees to pick up compo bill for her husband's offence

The wife of a man who was ordered to pay compensation for handling stolen goods will pay her husband’s debt, Nenagh Court was told.

The court was told that John Pratt, who is in custody, of Bay 3 Ballyvillane, had not paid compensation due in a case of handling stolen property at Ballyvillane that went back to August 7, 2018.

Det Garda Stuart Beattie told the court that the delay in making the payment was “unacceptable”.

Sgt Regina McCarthy told the court that Mr Pratt didn’t seem to have taken any control over the matter and pointed out that it had “taken three bench warrants to get him here”.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath told Mr Pratt’s solicitor, Ted McCarthy, that it had been adjourned a number of times to allow Mr Pratt pay compensation.

“I’m looking at custody,” she warned.

However, Mr McCarthy told her that Mr Pratt’s wife had brought him €200, and had told him that she will pay the rest of the compensation going forward.

The court heard that the total amount was €570, which left a balance of €370.

“You are saying the wife is going to pay that,” Judge MacGrath said to Mr McCarthy.

The solicitor replied that Mrs Pratt will pay €50 a week.

“I'm tempted to keep him in custody until he comes up with the money. That will focus his mind,” said Judge MacGrath.

The judge remanded Mr Pratt in custody with consent to bail in his own bond of €250.

Mr Pratt pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public at Ballyvillane on March 13, 2021. The court heard that Mr Pratt had been drinking all day and had got involved in a disturbance, but the situation had calmed when the gardaí arrived.

Mr McCarthy told the court his client had been attempting to separate his two brothers.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr Pratt €150 and set recognizance in his own bond of €250.

Mr Pratt pleaded to being drunk in public at Ballyvillane on August 29, 2021. The court heard he was highly intoxicated and trying to provoke other family members.

Judge MacGrath fined him €200 and set recognizance in his own bond of €250.