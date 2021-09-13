Search

13/09/2021

Tipperary actress set to star alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in new film

Thurles actress Kerry Condon is currently shooting her latest film in Inis Mór alongside household names in Irish film, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The Martin McDonagh film called 'The Banshees of Inisherin' began filming at the end of August and follows the story of a pair of lifelong friends (Gleeson and Farrell) on a remote Irish island who find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends, with Condon playing Farrell's sister, while the up and coming Barry Keoghan is also in the cast.

Condon has other previous experience with McDonagh, as she has won awards appearing in his stage productions including 'The Lieutenant Of Inishmore' and 'The Cripple Of Inishmaan', and there is a lot of excitement around McDonagh's latest cinematic endeavour.

Her recent meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom has been an amazing story, as she has starred in some massive productions in recent years, such as the Marvel Avengers films, 'Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri', alongside several successful TV shows like, 'Better Call Saul' and 'Ray Donovan'.

The movie currently being filmed on the Aran Islands is expected for release some time next year.

