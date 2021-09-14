Youth arrested in connection with fire in Carrick-on-Suir last month

A youth was arrested by Gardaí last Wednesday in relation to a fire arson incident in Carrick-on-Suir last month.

On the 13th of August last, Gardaí from Carrick-on-Suir received a call that a derelict warehouse at North Quay on the edge of town was on fire.

On arrival to the scene by Gardaí and Fire brigade personal, the fire was well established and a significant amount of damage was caused to the building as a result of the blaze, before the fire was eventually contained by Fire Brigade personal.

Witnesses at the time stated that they spotted several youths run from the building prior to the fire starting, while Gardaí have also on two previous occasions attended fires in the same location and believe these fires were all started deliberately.

After being questioned, the youth was subsequently released from Garda custody pending an investigation file being sent to the National Juvenile Office and it is expected that further arrests will be made in the coming weeks.

Carrick-on-Suir Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance with this matter.