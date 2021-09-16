No insulation from crime as Clonmel gardaí appeal for help in reported theft at construction site

Clonmel Gardai are seeking the public's assistance for information in relation to the theft of a large quantity of insulation which was stolen from a construction site in the Glenconnor area of Clonmel last week.
The crime occurred between the hours of 9pm last Wednesday (September 8th) and 8am on Thursday (September 9th) and Clonmel Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or camera footage to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640.
