Cashel travel to Nenagh Ormond this weekend for cup clash

Cashel RFC will make the trip north this weekend as they get set to take on rivals Nenagh Ormond in the quarter-finals of the Munster Challenge Cup in New Ormond Park on Saturday at 2.30pm.

The pair have built up quite the rivalry in recent years through their clashes in the AIL (All-Ireland League) and with Cashel having the upper-hand pre Covid, Nenagh will be looking to give their opponents a tough afternoon.

This game will act as a prelude of sorts as the teams will clash again in round two in Division 2A of the AIL in early October and both teams will be looking to set out there stall from the off with the new season coming quickly down the tracks.

The winner of this tie will be rewarded with a home semi-final clash against either Bruff or Garryowen, who meet at Kilballyowen Park.

Elsewhere, there are several other Tipperary clubs in action this weekend, firstly with Junior representatives Kilfeacle welcoming Sunday' Well in the opening round of the Bank of Ireland Senior Plate on Saturday, while Clonmel will await the winners of Shannon and Midleton who get the show on the road at Coonagh on Friday evening.

Finally, there is another Tipp derby taking place in the Garryowen Cup, as Clanwilliam are at home to Fethard in the first semi final this Sunday.