Search

17/09/2021

Cashel travel to Nenagh Ormond this weekend for cup clash

Cashel travel to Nenagh Ormond this weekend for cup clash

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Cashel RFC will make the trip north this weekend as they get set to take on rivals Nenagh Ormond in the quarter-finals of the Munster Challenge Cup in New Ormond Park on Saturday at 2.30pm.

The pair have built up quite the rivalry in recent years through their clashes in the AIL (All-Ireland League) and with Cashel having the upper-hand pre Covid, Nenagh will be looking to give their opponents a tough afternoon.

This game will act as a prelude of sorts as the teams will clash again in round two in Division 2A of the AIL in early October and both teams will be looking to set out there stall from the off with the new season coming quickly down the tracks.

The winner of this tie will be rewarded with a home semi-final clash against either Bruff or Garryowen, who meet at Kilballyowen Park.

Elsewhere, there are several other Tipperary clubs in action this weekend, firstly with Junior representatives Kilfeacle welcoming Sunday' Well in the opening round of the  Bank of Ireland Senior Plate on Saturday, while Clonmel will await the winners of Shannon and Midleton who get the show on the road at Coonagh on Friday evening.

Finally, there is another Tipp derby taking place in the Garryowen Cup, as Clanwilliam are at home to Fethard in the first semi final this Sunday.

Tipperary students win top prizes in annual children's art competition

First Texaco children's art competition was held in 1955

Tipperary man wins award for product that assists farmers in calving cows

Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards held in association with National Ploughing Association

Tipperary horse racing trainer John Ryan dominates the card at Sligo

Four winners for Templemore-based trainer

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media