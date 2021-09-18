WATCH: Unbelievable finish to Tipp ladies club game

The Tipp ladies football club action has been under way for the last two weeks, with the U16 championship taking place this week and the fare has already produced a contender for Goal of the Year last Wednesday night from Moycarkey's Ciara Shelly in Littleton. See video below
Ladies football is on a bit of a high recently with the country having been treated to a magnificent All-Ireland final between Meath and Dublin a few weeks ago, with the sport's profile increasing massively.
One of the reasons for this has been the quality of players on show, and despite the tough season Tipperary endured, they will be happy with the quality of the underage club fare in the county with Shelly showing her quality for Moycarkey-Borris against Arravale Rovers with an injury time screamer as they won out 5-7 to 1-15.
**GOAL OF THE YEAR CONTENDER** ⚽— CK Streaming (@CkStreaming) September 16, 2021
What an advertisement for @TippLadiesFB last night in Littleton with a superb game fought out between @MoycarkeyBorris and @ArravaleRovers. Both sides gave everything and what a goal from Ciara Shelly she'll never strike a better ball. pic.twitter.com/g5hTSf6Un5
