18/09/2021

WATCH: Unbelievable finish to Tipp ladies club game

WATCH: Unbelievable finish to Tipp ladies club game

Enda Treacy

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The Tipp ladies football club action has been under way for the last two weeks, with the U16 championship taking place this week and the fare has already produced a contender for Goal of the Year last Wednesday night from Moycarkey's Ciara Shelly in Littleton. See video below

Ladies football is on a bit of a high recently with the country having been treated to a magnificent All-Ireland final between Meath and Dublin a few weeks ago, with the sport's profile increasing massively.

One of the reasons for this has been the quality of players on show, and despite the tough season Tipperary endured, they will be happy with the quality of the underage club fare in the county with Shelly showing her quality for Moycarkey-Borris against Arravale Rovers with an injury time screamer as they won out 5-7 to 1-15.

