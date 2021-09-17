E-scooters speeding in Nenagh - Council

National policy coming soon on regulation of e-scooters
Cllr Hughie McGrath said some people are speeding on electric “e-scooters” on the footpaths in Nenagh.
“And the speed of them on the footpaths is unreal. I’ve highlighted it with the Council and with the local gardaí. What policy or what law is there with these e-scooters? They’re starting to come into Nenagh and every town in Tipperary. They’re very fast. I watched a fellow in Kenyon Street, and if a person had stepped out of a shop, he would have been cleaned off. It’s something that’s going to come at us.”
There is already legislation in place to deal with speeding on footpaths, and there is a national policy coming on e-scooters, replied Chief Superintendant Smart.
More News
The Dan Morrissey syndicate in Co. Carlow still holds the title of Ireland’s biggest ever Lotto win which stands at €18.9 million in 2008
Deputy Alan Kelly: 'Shocking lack of secure places for people with mental health illnesses in this country'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.