17/09/2021

E-scooters speeding in Nenagh - Council

'The speed of them on the footpaths is unreal' - Cllr Hughie McGrath

E-scooters speeding in Nenagh - Council

National policy coming soon on regulation of e-scooters

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cllr Hughie McGrath said some people are speeding on electric “e-scooters” on the footpaths in Nenagh.

“And the speed of them on the footpaths is unreal. I’ve highlighted it with the Council and with the local gardaí. What policy or what law is there with these e-scooters? They’re starting to come into Nenagh and every town in Tipperary. They’re very fast. I watched a fellow in Kenyon Street, and if a person had stepped out of a shop, he would have been cleaned off. It’s something that’s going to come at us.”

There is already legislation in place to deal with speeding on footpaths, and there is a national policy coming on e-scooters, replied Chief Superintendant Smart.

