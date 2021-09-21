Knockavilla claim U19 title in entertaining contest

Joe Hayes Cleanline West U19A Hurling Championship Final



Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-21(27)

Cappawhite Gaels 4-10(22)

Francis Coughlan at Annacarty

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams claimed the inaugural Joe Hayes Cleanline West U19A Hurling Championship title on Wednesday evening in Annacarty defeating Cappawhite Gaels.

Twelve months ago in the Minor A Final (U18) Kickhams came close but ultimately lost out to Cashel King Cormacs. A year on and a year older a strong opening first thirty minutes laid the foundation for this victory and despite Willie Barry rattling their net on four occasions in the second half they held their composure to pull clear again in the final minutes.

The opening quarter was nip and tuck with just Michael Gleeson’s goal separating the sides for the most, though Kickhams over the thirty minutes did threaten goal on numerous occasions with Jamie Duncan causing big problems running straight down the middle. Conor Martin opened Cappawhite Gaels account with a point from play but just over a minute later Kickhams hit the front and never relinquished the lead from there to the end.

Darren Kennedys effort was saved by Neil Clancy in the Cappawhite goal only for Michael Gleeson to react quickest and raise the green flag. Kickhams looked far more dangerous with Gleeson adding a point while Orrin Jones opened his account. Cappawhite Gaels were working the sliotar into the attacking third but were having little luck with a well marshalled Kickhams defence with Stephen Browne, Jack Ryan and Aidan Duggan providing the leadership while they always seem to have an extra man back to lay off possession and set up a quick attack. Orrin Jones and Conor Horgan added to the Kickhams score tally with Anthony Barry and James Quinlan on target for Cappawhite Gaels. Kickhams ahead at the water break 1-4 to 0-3.

Kickhams did an amount of damage in the second quarter as they limited Cappawhite Gaels to just three points. Orrin Jones continued to add points from play and placed balls as he was a constant threat while Adam Daly and Conor Farrell also got their names on the scoresheet while their forwards were constantly moving. Cappawhite were not without chances with Anthony Barry and Mikey Carmody leading the attack but their radar was a bit off while Mikey O’Brien and James Quinlan were trying hard in defence. Anthony Barry did force Jack Breen into a great save just before the break where Kickhams were in command at the whistle, 1-11 to 0-6.

Orrin Jones and Adam Daly added to Kickhams lead when the sides resumed action for the second thirty minutes. Anthony Barry got Cappawhite Gaels off to the perfect start when he goaled and this was followed by a Pakie Barry point from a long range effort but Jamie Duncan continued to cause problems with his running adding two further points either side of a second Anthony Barry goal.

The lead now hopped between four and five points Anthony Barry and Sam Carmody on target but Kickhams responded with a brace from Michael Gleeson who was always looking dangerous. By the water break Kickhams had gone seven clear with Reuben Bourke and Orrin Jones pointing, 1-19 to 2-9.

The scores struggled to come on the resumption for the final quarter. Anthony Barry pointed another free and then with four minutes of normal time goaled from a penalty to see just three points between the sides.

This seemed to be a wake up call for Kickhams with Jamie Duncan pointing followed by a goal from substitute Joseph O’Dwyer and another point from Reuben Bourke. Kickhams now eight up were hit with the concession of a fourth goal when Anthony Barry flicked to the net. Though it was too late when Kickhams having amassed enough of a lead and with that with Paddy Russell’s final whistle.

Afterwards Michael Ryan C presented the Liam O’Duibhir Cup to Kickhams captains Stephen Browne and Jack Ryan.

Scorers:

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Orrin Jones (0-8, 0-3f)), Michael Gleeson (1-3), Jamie Duncan (0-3), Joseph O’Dwyer (1-0), Conor Horgan (0-2, 0-1f)), Reuben Bourke (0-2), Adam Daly (0-2), Conor Farrell (0-1).

Cappawhite Gaels: Anthony Barry (4-4, (1-4f)), Conor Martin (0-1), James Quinlan (0-1f)), Mikey Carmody (0-1), Stephen Dee (0-1), Pakie Barry (0-1), Sam Carmody (0-1).

Teams:

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Jack Breen, Jack O’Neill, Jack Ryan, Diarmuid Kinane, Conor Horgan, Stephen Browne, Aidan Duggan, Jamie Duncan, Brian Hogan, Adam Daly, Reuben Bourke, Conor Farrell, Orrin Jones, Darren Kennedy, Michael Gleeson

Subs Used: Sean Cannon, Joseph O’Dwyer, Liam Hayes, Seamus Heffernan

Cappawhite Gaels: Neil Clancy, Tristan Stokes, Mikey O’Brien, Cian O’Connell, Daire Duggan, Pakie Barry, James Quinlan, Sam Carmody, Stephen Dee, Ben White, Mikey Carmody, Sean Cleary, Conor Martin, Anthony Barry, Mark Treacy

Subs Used: Eoin Murray, Thomas O’Mahoney, Danny Clancy, Gearoid Ryan B

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)