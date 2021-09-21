Search

21/09/2021

Power to remain as Tipperary football boss

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

David Power has been reinstated for a new three-year term as senior football boss of the Premier County.

Power took on the Tipperary post back in September 2019 with last year's Munster final victory over Cork the undoubted highlight of his reign thus far.

 The Munster title win was Tipperary's first in 85 years in a season which ultimately ended with defeat at the hands of Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Power's side did not reach the same heights in the season gone by, with a solitary Allianz League win consigning them to Division Four for 2022. They were then knocked out of the Munster championship, with Kerry handing them an 11-point defeat.

However, the success and promise that preceded the 2021 campaign has been acknowledged and Tipperary will look to rediscover the heights of 2020 with the same commandeer.

Paddy Christie will remain in his role as a selector under Power, while the ex-Dublin footballer will also retain his position as U20 manager. Christie's U20 side reached the Munster final in 2021, where they were defeated by Cork.

