Search

21/09/2021

Combo too strong for Golden in B final

Combo too strong for Golden in B final

Referee Padraig Skeffington with the captains before throw-in

Reporter:

Reporter

Bewleys West U19B Hurling Championship Final

Eire Og / Sean Treacys 3-16 (25)
Golden Kilfeacle 1-15 (18) 

John O’Shea at Golden 

The Eire Og / Sean Treacys combination emerged victorious from the inaugural Bewleys West Under 19B Hurling Championship Final, played at New Inn on Wednesday night. This was a very exciting game throughout, with the combo finishing the stronger over the last quarter, outscoring their opponents 1-7 to 0-2.

They were stronger in most departments with a greater range of scorers, four in total, while Golden had to rely on the accuracy of Ben Currivan, who contributed all of their scores, with 1-13 coming off placed balls. 

The combo opened the scoring with a Cillian Kennedy point after four minutes. Three minutes later Paudie Bradshaw, their top scorer, got his first of the night from a placed ball.

Cillian Kennedy doubled his tally, before three points from Ben Currivan tied the sides after twelve minutes. The combo’s first break came fifteen minutes into the game, when Paudie Bradshaw goaled from the penalty spot to leave them ahead at the water break, 1-4 to 0-5. 

Cillian Kennedy hit his third on resumption and then following a good move down the stand side of the field, Eoin Sheldon got in for goal number two at the village end, while Cian Ryan added on a point from open play. This stretched their lead out to seven and Golden looked in trouble, especially as their forwards were having difficulties making inroads to the combo defence.

However, they rallied and their defence were coping well, with Brian Marnane, Jack Dalton and Cian Ryan to the fore. Currivan kept the scoreboard ticking over with four points from placed balls and also converting a penalty on the stroke of half time, to leave two points between the sides, 2-8 to 1-9. 

Golden introduced Jack Leamy at the break, but he was forced to leave the field with a recurring leg injury after ten minutes., but not before he forced an excellent save from keeper, Ailbe Ryan. Paudie Bradshaw stretched the combo’s lead out to three within two minutes of the restart.

Golden upped their game and played their best hurling during this third quarter, with Ben Currivan hitting four unanswered points to put Golden one up at the second water break, 2-9 to 1-13. 

The superior strength of the combo told in the final quarter, as a tiring Golden were forced into conceding frees, and with Paudie Bradshaw in excellent form, the gap began to widen.

Cian Ryan and Cillian Kennedy added to their night’s tally and as the game headed towards injury time Cillian Kennedy got in for goal number three to wrap up a thoroughly entertaining contest. Golden, to their credit, never gave up as the game slipped away from them in that final quarter and in the end had to settle for second best to a better team on the night. 

Scorers:

Eire Og /Sean Treacys: Paudie Bradshaw (1-9, 1-8f), Cillian Kennedy (1-4), Eoin Sheldon (1-0), Cian Ryan (0-3). 

Golden Kilfeacle: Ben Currivan (1-15, 1-13f) 

Teams:

Eire Og / Sean Treacys: Ailbe Ryan, Jayden Healy, Cian O’Toole, Darragh O’Brien, Tommy O’Dwyer, Paul Nolan, Daniel Kelly, Paudie Bradshaw (Captain), Brian Nolan, Colm Ryan, Cillian Kennedy, Eoin Sheldon, Stephen Rochford, Cian Ryan, Cathal Kennedy
Subs used; Darragh Kelly, Darragh Carr 

Golden Kilfeacle: Lee Hayes, Gavin Dalton, Brian Marnane, Colin Tuohy, Jack Dalton, Cian Ryan, Jason Morey, Ben Currivan, Eoin Marnane, Padraig Dalton, Michael Coman, Jack Bergin, Enna Ormond, Luke Bennett (Captain), Aidan Tuohy
Subs used; Jack Leamy, Aaron Colohan, Bobby Smith, Jack Lonergan 

Referee: Padraig Skeffington (Cashel King Cormacs) 

Alarming volume of traffic going through Tipperary Town

Traffic figures for June a cause for concern

Power to remain as Tipperary football boss

Ireland will not hit 2030 wind generation targets, CEO claims

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media