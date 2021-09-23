Top Leaving Cert marks for two Presentation Ballingarry students

Congratulations to Jane Thompson and Ciaran Maher
As the class of 2021 from the Presentation Ballingarry get ready to embrace new areas of learning, the school wishes each one every success and congratulate the class of 2021 on their outstanding results.
In particular the school congratulates, Jane Thompson (above left) and Ciaran Maher (above right) on achieving maximum points in the Leaving Cert.
Jane will continue her studies MSc (Pharmacy) at the University of Northern Ireland while Ciaran will study Mathematics at Trinity College, Dublin.
More News
Paudie Bradshaw captained Eire Og/Sean Treacys to victory in the county U19 B hurling championship semi-final at Dr Morris Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.