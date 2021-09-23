Search

23/09/2021

Excellent achievements at St Anne’s, Roscrea

In St. Anne’s, we re-adjust and get creative! And so our Summer Garden Project was born!

L/R: Fr. Tom Corbett, Liam Hoban, Ivy Mews, Catherine Linden, Residential Service Manager

Reporter:

Tipperary Star reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

What happens when a pandemic changes everything we are permitted to do?

When safety is paramount, how do we continue to live fulfilled lives in restrictions?

In St. Anne’s, we re-adjust and get creative! And so our Summer Garden Project was born!

The Garden Competition was a great success within St. Anne’s Disability Support Services – it created a source of joy and creativity among the people we support. The imagination and innovation displayed gave us a renewed sense of hope and positivity as we experienced such a challenging time.

From re-cycling old items to decorate our gardens, to creating homes for the bees, the re-purposing and beauty foraged will leave a wonderful sense of achievement and lasting memories throughout the rest of the year and longer!

Relaxing spaces were developed by the people we support within the homes of the people we support. Vegetables were grown and all sorts of wildflowers were given space to blossom.

Gardens were transformed beyond recognition. Prizes were awarded in many categories.

First Prize was awarded to Ivy Mews, based in Roscrea. The Fr. Corbett Perpetual Cup for Excellent Achievements was sponsored by Fr. Tom Corbett, AP Roscrea, to whom we are most grateful.

This Perpetual Cup will be awarded annually and ideas are already being discussed for next years project!

These prizes could not have been presented without the generosity of local businesses and enterprises. We thank each of the local businesses for supporting our Summer Garden Competition.

Our sponsors were Dan Ryan of Haven Pharmacy, Owain Drought Car Sales, Julie Fogarty Sherry Fitzgerald, Stapleton’s Bakery, Roscrea Credit Union, Milltown Garden Centre, Cllr Michael Smith, Doherty Hardware, Bernie’s Super Valu and Mulrooney’s Gala. We are so appreciative of the support of these local businesses in sponsoring prizes.

This was such a wonderful project which nurtured the many talents of the people we support. Well done to all involved!

