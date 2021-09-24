Carrick-on-Suir’s Digital Hub is expanding to a second town centre premises

Carrick-on-Suir’s Stable Lane Digital Hub is to expand next month just a year after the initiative providing office spaces to remote workers and small enterprises in the town centre opened.

The extension is to be based at a three-storey period building known locally as Briscoe House at 23 New Street close to the Town Hall where the Digital Hub is located on the top floor.

It will be called the Stable Lane Enterprise Town House.

Stable Lane Digital Hub CEO Aisling O’Connor said they are currently fitting out and furnishing the building, which will become operational in early October and boast independent office accommodation for up to 25 workers.

The Enterprise Town House is divided into six independent offices of varying sizes and a co-working space. There is a canteen, toilet facilities and a boardroom that will be available to rent to the Hub’s clients and the public. All the work spaces will have high speed internet.

There will be “hot desks” available to rent for workers who wish to spent just a day or several days based at the Enterprise Town House.

The option of an electric standing desk will also be available to those who prefer to do their work standing up.

Ms O’Connor said they have decided to expand the Hub due to the strength of demand for independent office and work desk facilities for new and small enterprises, solo entrepreneurs, people working remotely for larger firms and companies wishing to locate satellite offices in Carrick-on-Suir.

“We want to offer independent offices at enterprise centre rates that are very affordable and very flexible with month by month renting rather than big lease agreements, which are very good for start-up enterprises,” she told The Nationalist.

She said they already have two clients for office spaces at Stable Lane Enterprise Town House.

She is optimistic the rest will be filled quickly, especially now the country is coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic and many workers will be opting to move to a “hybrid” work model where they spend part of their week working remotely.

Aisling advised firms and workers interested in renting office accommodation at the Enterprise Town House to do so sooner rather than later in case they become booked up quickly.

Stable Lane Digital Hub has been able to develop its Enterprise Town House extension thanks to a €42,000 Connected Hubs Fund grant allocated from the Department of Rural & Community Development. The grant is financing the cost of refurbishing and fitting out the building.

Ms O’Connor thanked the New Street building’s owner, local solicitor Paddy Derivan, for the favourable lease agreement and Carrick-on-Suir Business Association for its donations to the project over the past number of years.

The original Digital Hub at the Town Hall has office spaces for 16 workers but has operated at 50% capacity since it opened last year due to Covid-19 restrictions

It is currently home to staff from a Waterford based engineering company, a telecommunications company and a website security company.

Aisling pointed out that having the Digital Hub and its Enterprise Town House off-shoot in the heart of Carrick provided an economic boost to local traders such as shops, restaurants, cafés and service providers. “It’s all about bringing more people into the town,” she explained.

There are also plans to redevelop another heritage building in Carrick town centre into another Digital Hub.

Aisling said Tipperary County Council and Stable Lane Digital Hub are submitting a planning application this month for Rural Regeneration Development Fund grant aid for this project and will find out next May whether they will get funding.

In the meantime, she plans to organise an official opening event for the Stable Lane Enterprise Town House for the local business community in late October/early November.

Stable Lane Digital Hub is spearheaded by Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee and is the first of 13 projects recommended by the Carrick-on-Suir Strategic Vision 2030 plan to enhance Carrick-on-Suir’s economy.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Stable Lane Enterprise Town House should email: info@stablelanehub.com; contact Stable Lane Digital Hub CEO Aisling O’Connor at (087)7630878 or email stablelaneaisling@gmail.com. Alternatively you can contact Stable Lane Digital Hub co-ordinator Roisin Phe lan at (086) 3922 774 or email: stablelaneroisin@gmail.com.