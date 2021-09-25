Search

25/09/2021

Tipperary pair named on the bench for Munster's season opener

Nenagh's Ben Healy named on the bench for Munster's season opener

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron have been named on the bench for Munster's United Rugby Championship opener against C Cell Sharks in Thomond Park tonight.

Nenagh Ormond man Healy, will be looking to try and break into the team this season and continue his immense progress at this level, having impressed in various appearances last season. 

But with the return to full fitness of Joey Carbery, Healy may have scant opportunities to impress but seems to be giving the back-up responsibility for the coming season.

Meanwhile Cashel hooker Barron continues to impress after being promoted to the senior squad back in 2020 and is highly likely to come off the bench.

Eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series start the game as Peter O’Mahony captains the side, while the province’s record try-scorer Simon Zebo starts on the wing after returning home to Munster over the summer after a successful spell in France.

Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman is set to make his Thomond Park debut off the bench on his second appearance for the province having missed last season through injury.

The match throws-in at Thomond Park tonight at 7:45.

Garda Síochána in Tipperary supporting Make Way Day

Tipperary's premier comedy duo The 2 Johnnies return for their next adventure!

Starting on RTÉ 2 at 9.30 pm on Monday, September 27

Cows killed by motorist on N7 outside Nenagh

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media