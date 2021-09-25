Tipperary pair named on the bench for Munster's season opener

Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron have been named on the bench for Munster's United Rugby Championship opener against C Cell Sharks in Thomond Park tonight.

Nenagh Ormond man Healy, will be looking to try and break into the team this season and continue his immense progress at this level, having impressed in various appearances last season.

But with the return to full fitness of Joey Carbery, Healy may have scant opportunities to impress but seems to be giving the back-up responsibility for the coming season.

Meanwhile Cashel hooker Barron continues to impress after being promoted to the senior squad back in 2020 and is highly likely to come off the bench.

Eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series start the game as Peter O’Mahony captains the side, while the province’s record try-scorer Simon Zebo starts on the wing after returning home to Munster over the summer after a successful spell in France.

Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman is set to make his Thomond Park debut off the bench on his second appearance for the province having missed last season through injury.

The match throws-in at Thomond Park tonight at 7:45.