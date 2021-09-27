Tipperary club hurling weekend results

FBD Insurance SHC - Dan Breen
Thurles Sarsfields 3-24 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-20
Drom & Inch 2-15 Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 1-16
Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-22 Holycross/Ballycahill 3-14
Mullinahone 2-23 Toomevara 1-13
Loughmore/Castleiney 0-21 JK Brackens 1-13
Kiladangan 0-16 MOycarkey-Borris 1-11
Borris-Ileigh 1-16 Nenagh Eire Og 0-9
Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-19 Roscrea 2-18
FBD Insurance Seamus O'Riain Cup
Carrick Swans 0-15 Kiladangan 0-15
Burgess 0-17 Thurles Sarsfields 0-12
Clonakenny 1-20 Newport 0-17
Silvermines 0-19 Templederry Kenyons 0-14
Ballina 4-22 Sean Treacys 1-12
Killenaule 1-16 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-12
Cashel King Cormacs 1-25 Lorrha 2-17
Portroe 1-18 St Mary's 2-12
FBD Insurance IHC
Borrisokane 0-14 Drom & Inch 0-14
Moyne/Templetuohy 2-29 Cappawhite 1-13
Moneygall 2-21 Ballybacon/Grange 2-9
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-15 Carrick Davins 0-9
Golden-Kilfeacle 1-9 Boherlahan Dualla 0-6
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-14 Moyle Rovers 1-13
Ballingarry 1-20 Shannon Rovers 0-19
Ballinahinch 0-22 Arravale Rovers 0-15
