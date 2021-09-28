Club hurling knockout & preliminary draw confirmed

The draws has been for a number of games in the various adult hurling championships yesterday evening at a meeting of the county CCC, with the following fixtures being made as follows:
Weekend October 10th
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Final
Killenaule v Loughmore-Castleiney – Friday October 8th @ 7.30pm in Semple Stadium
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter Final
Cappawhite v Moneygall – Sunday October 10th @2pm in Holycross
Senior Hurling Relegation Semi Finals
Moycarkey Borris v Roscrea Sunday – October 10th @ 2pm in Templemore
Eire Óg Annacarthy v Holycross-Ballycahill – Saturday October 9th @ 3pm in Clonoulty
Seamus Ó Riain Relegation Semi Finals
Lorrha-Dorrha v Newport – Saturday October 9th @ 3pm in Nenagh
Burgess v Sean Treacy’s – Sunday October 10th @ 3pm in Templederry
Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi Finals
Cappawhite v Moyle Rovers – TBC
Ballybacon Grange v Arravale Rovers – Saturday October 9th @ 3pm in Cahir
Weekend October 17th
Seamus Ó Riain Cup Quarter Finals
Templederry Kenyons v Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs
Killenaule v Kiladangan
Thurles Sarsfields v St Marys
