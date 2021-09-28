Search

Club hurling knockout & preliminary draw confirmed

The draws has been for a number of games in the various adult hurling championships yesterday evening at a meeting of the county CCC, with the following fixtures being made as follows:

Weekend October 10th 

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship  Preliminary Quarter Final

Killenaule v Loughmore-Castleiney – Friday October 8th @ 7.30pm in Semple Stadium

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Preliminary Quarter Final

Cappawhite v Moneygall – Sunday October 10th @2pm in Holycross

Senior Hurling Relegation Semi Finals

Moycarkey Borris v Roscrea Sunday – October 10th @ 2pm in Templemore

Eire Óg Annacarthy v Holycross-Ballycahill – Saturday October 9th @ 3pm in Clonoulty

Seamus Ó Riain Relegation Semi Finals

Lorrha-Dorrha v Newport – Saturday October 9th @ 3pm in Nenagh

Burgess v Sean Treacy’s – Sunday October 10th @ 3pm in Templederry

Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi Finals

Cappawhite v Moyle Rovers – TBC

Ballybacon Grange v Arravale Rovers – Saturday October 9th @ 3pm in Cahir

Weekend October 17th 

Seamus Ó Riain Cup Quarter Finals

Templederry Kenyons v Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Clonakenny v Cashel King Cormacs

Killenaule v Kiladangan

Thurles Sarsfields v St Marys

