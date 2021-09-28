Search

28/09/2021

Almost €14 million in funding earmarked to improve Tipperary roads

A €13.8 million roads programme for the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District has been approved by local councillors.

This is a funding increase for the three-year programme, with the district’s worst roads already agreed upon during meetings with council engineers.

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan says there will be some flexibility over the next three years to prioritise roads which require more urgent attention.

But she believes that an even spread of works will be seen across the area over this timeframe.

“It’s a very comprehensive list and it’s a three-year roads programme, so the roads that are probably in most need to be done immediately will take priority.

“We have a budget of about €4.6 million plus for the next three years, so the same budget nearly for every year and then it’s being evenly divided amongst Cahir, amongst Cashel and Tipperary.”

