28/09/2021

Did you know? Two rounds of the Inch Field in Tipperary is a kilometre

Handy piece of information for anyone exercising

Cahir's Inch Field tree trail

Get walking!

The Cahir Tidy Towns group remained busy in recent weeks and with the nights getting colder it’s time to concentrate on removing the geraniums and storing them for next year and there are still some last minute jobs to be completed also.

We are also in talks with ABP on a tree project that we would hope to progress in October/November. Our wildflower meadows are shedding their seeds at the moment and we hope to harvest some for next year.

Swiss Walk works are starting this week and will last four weeks.

There are plenty of alternative walks as far as the gates and people should explore the Viaduct and the Ha Ha and around the Rosemount Loop as an alternative.

Also two rounds of the Inch Field is a kilometre if anyone is trying to get in the steps.

