01/10/2021

Lockdown spring clean saw 1,800 tonnes of electrical goods recycled in Tipperary

A surge in lockdown spring cleaning saw 1,850 tonnes of electrical waste collected in Tipperary by the country’s largest recycling scheme in 2020, despite Covid-19 and travel restrictions, according to figures released by WEEE Ireland.

Some 11.6kg of e-waste was recycled per person in Tipperary last year – exceeding both the 2019 collection rate of 10.6kg, and the 2020 national average – 10.9kg per person.

To continue this momentum, WEEE Ireland are urging families to utilise the free recycling facilities available in Carrigeen Recycling Centre, Clonmel; Wallers Lot Recycling Centre, Cashel; Donohill Recycling Centre; Nenagh Recycling Centre and Roscrea Civic Amenity Site.

WEEE Ireland is urging Tipperary people to become e-detectives in October and follow electrical leads around their homes to identify devices that are beyond repair.

Smartphones are set to be high on the hitlist – EU data shows they are the most unused and hoarded electrical items lying around Irish homes.

The Follow Your Lead campaign aims to increase the supply of waste electrical recycling to local authority sites and retailer collection points to meet Ireland’s rising recycling targets.

